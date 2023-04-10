Man suspended from driving since 2000 arrested for driving in Ottawa

Ottawa police say a man who has been suspended from driving for more than 20 years was pulled over this weekend and arrested.

The 46-year-old hasn't been legally allowed to drive since 2000, but that apparently hasn’t stopped him.

Ottawa police said he's already been convicted of driving while suspended six times and has been convicted of driving without insurance four times.

He was stopped near Woodroffe Avenue and Baseline Road around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police said, and he is facing new charges of driving while suspended and driving without insurance.

He is due in court in August and his vehicle has been seized. He is also facing a minimum fine of $15,000 for not having insurance.