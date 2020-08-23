OTTAWA -- A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an evening shooting in Ottawa's west-end.

Ottawa Police responded to a shooting on Knoxdale Road, between Woodroffe Avenue and West Hunt Club Road, at 5:50 p.m.

A man was located with gunshot wounds, and transported to hospital in serious condition.

The Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222.

This is the third shooting in three days in Ottawa.

On Friday, Jonathan Wite, 23, of Ottawa died in an overnight shooting in an apartment building on Richmond Road.

On Saturday, a man was shot in a parking lot in the area of Heron Road and Riverside Drive, near Vincent Massey Park.