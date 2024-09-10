Man suffers serious injuries in Ramsayville shooting

A man suffered serious injuries after being shot in the Ramsayville area Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Walkley Rd., near Russell Rd., just before 9:00 p.m. Paramedics say they treated the adult male for gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

As of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Ottawa Police refused to confirm that a shooting had taken place. After multiple attempts to contact them by CTV News, police would not say if there were any suspects or arrests, or if there was any risk to public safety for residents in the area.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available…