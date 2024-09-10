OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man suffers serious injuries in Ramsayville shooting

    Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on Walkley Rd. that sent a man to hospital in serious but stable condition. (Shaun Vardon/CTV Ottawa, September 10th, 2024) Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on Walkley Rd. that sent a man to hospital in serious but stable condition. (Shaun Vardon/CTV Ottawa, September 10th, 2024)
    Share

    A man suffered serious injuries after being shot in the Ramsayville area Tuesday night.

    Emergency crews were called to Walkley Rd., near Russell Rd., just before 9:00 p.m. Paramedics say they treated the adult male for gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

    As of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, Ottawa Police refused to confirm that a shooting had taken place. After multiple attempts to contact them by CTV News, police would not say if there were any suspects or arrests, or if there was any risk to public safety for residents in the area.

    This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News