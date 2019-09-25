

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a man is in serious condition after crashing into a moose on the Queensway late Tuesday night.

The car and the moose collided at around 10:38 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 417 near Boundary Rd.

Paramedics say the driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. His teenaged passenger had minor injuries. The moose did not survive.

Paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says the driver is expected to survive.