Man suffers serious injuries after crashing into moose on 417
A man in his 40s suffered a serious head injury after crashing his car into a moose on Highway 417 near Boundary Rd. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Ottawa Paramedics)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:04AM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a man is in serious condition after crashing into a moose on the Queensway late Tuesday night.
The car and the moose collided at around 10:38 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 417 near Boundary Rd.
Paramedics say the driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. His teenaged passenger had minor injuries. The moose did not survive.
Paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says the driver is expected to survive.