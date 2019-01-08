

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after being seriously burned in a propane tank explosion.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site off of Eagle Crest Heights, near the intersection of Carp Rd. and Hazeldean Rd. at around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The man had suffered burns to his face and hands. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and given analgesics before being transported to the burn unit.

Ottawa Fire confirms a significant response was first brought to the scene, but it was quickly de-escalated and the situation did not become a working fire.

A fire investigator is currently on scene to determine a cause for the blast.