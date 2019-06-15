

Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting on Somero Pvt. in Ottawa's south end.

Police say the shooting took place at around 6:10pm.

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations East at 613-236-1222 ext.3566.