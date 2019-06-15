Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in shooting in Ottawa's south end
Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 8:58PM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting on Somero Pvt. in Ottawa's south end.
Police say the shooting took place at around 6:10pm.
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries from the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations East at 613-236-1222 ext.3566.