Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 5:35AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating a stabbing with life-threatening injuries east of Beechwood Cemetery.
Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Coleford Pl - near Brittany Dr. and St. Laurent Blvd - at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
A 35-year-old man had suffered serious stab wounds and was rushed to hospital.
Police say there is a person of interest.