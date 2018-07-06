

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating a stabbing with life-threatening injuries east of Beechwood Cemetery.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Coleford Pl - near Brittany Dr. and St. Laurent Blvd - at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

A 35-year-old man had suffered serious stab wounds and was rushed to hospital.

Police say there is a person of interest.