OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are at the scene of a crash with life-threatening injuries in the city's east end.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday at Trim and Wall roads.

Paramedics say a man in his 40s suffered life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre.

Trim Road is closed between Brian Coburn Boulevard and Navan Road, police said. Wall Road is closed between Tenth Line Road and Frank Kenny Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come.