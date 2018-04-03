

A man in his 30's was transported to the trauma centre after being struck by an OC Transpo bus in a low-speed collision.

Ottawa paramedics were called to the Mackenzie King Bridge just after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics say the man suffered a severe leg injury and is in serious, but stable condition.

The bridge was closed Eastbound at Elgin for roughly an hour.