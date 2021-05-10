OTTAWA -- A Greely man suffered serious burns to his hands in an early afternoon blaze at his home on Monday.

The fire at the home on Cedar Acres Drive started around 12:45 p.m. The homeowner told fire officials that work was being done on the home when the vinyl siding caught fire.

The back of the home on Cedar Acres Drive was fully involved when firefighters arrived a few minutes later Ottawa Fire Services said. There are no fire hydrants in the area, so a water tanker shuttle was brought in.

Paramedics say one male patient suffered first and second-degree burns to both his hands, along with minor smoke inhalation. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Cedar Acres DR in Greely. Crews had heavy smoke visible on route and found the back of a high ranch home fully involved. This is a rural district with no hydrants so a water tanker shuttle is in operation. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/u6cgTQTQfs — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 10, 2021

The main body of the fire is out and it was declared under control just after 2 p.m.

Crews are checking the rest of the structure and trying to salvage belongings from the home.

The man and his pet will be displaced by the fire.

An Ottawa fire investigator was dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.