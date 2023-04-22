Man suffered serious injuries in ByWard Market shooting

Ottawa police say a 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot early Saturday morning in the ByWard Market.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. Saturday on Clarence Street near between William and Dalhousie streets. Police did not issue basic facts about the crime until 11 a.m. Monday, despite numerous requests from CTV News Ottawa for comment.

In a news release, OPS said the victim was a 20-year-old man and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Ottawa paramedics said the victim was listed in serious but stable condition at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, but referred CTV News Ottawa to police for further information.

An officer in the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit told CTV News Ottawa Saturday afternoon that more information would be released later in the day. It wouldn't be until Monday before a news release would be issued that contained only basic facts about the case.

Police are asking anyone with cellphone or surveillance footage to contact guns and gangs unit investigators.

There is no word on arrests, suspects or charges.