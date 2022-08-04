Man struck by beam at construction site in Mechanicsville

A man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after being struck by a beam while working 40-feet below the ground at a construction site in Ottawa's Mechanicsville neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a call for an incident at a construction site at the corner of Parkdale Avenue and Lyndale Avenue just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics requested the assistance of the Ottawa Fire Rope Rescue Team to lift the victim out of the construction site for treatment, noting he was five storeys down.

Thirty minutes after the initial call, Ottawa Fire says the patient was extricated out of the site and into the care of paramedics.

Ottawa Paramedics say the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.