Man struck by beam at construction site in Mechanicsville
A man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after being struck by a beam while working 40-feet below the ground at a construction site in Ottawa's Mechanicsville neighbourhood.
Emergency crews responded to a call for an incident at a construction site at the corner of Parkdale Avenue and Lyndale Avenue just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Paramedics requested the assistance of the Ottawa Fire Rope Rescue Team to lift the victim out of the construction site for treatment, noting he was five storeys down.
Thirty minutes after the initial call, Ottawa Fire says the patient was extricated out of the site and into the care of paramedics.
Ottawa Paramedics say the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lead ministers on Russian turbine file defend Canada's decision during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Political parties should include proposed pay scale in platforms
We need to come up with a better way to decide how much politicians are paid and if and when their pay is adjusted.
Toronto
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
-
How to watch the Perseid meteor shower in Ontario
Ontario residents in several parts of the province may get the chance to see the spectacular Perseid meteor shower next week.
-
Ontario chef wins big lottery prize for the second time
A chef from Hamilton, Ont. has won a huge lottery prize for the second time.
Montreal
-
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
-
Quebec health workers to offer vaccinations in care homes
Quebec health-care workers will travel directly to long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Feds give nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence
Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree, the federal public safety minister came to the city to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17
A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is rising
The number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
London
-
Storm risk lingers Thursday evening
Environment Canada has lifted a special weather statement issued for the London region late Thursday afternoon, but a risk of thunderstorms remains possible.
-
New details emerging after two London teens stabbed
More details are emerging after two teens were stabbed in London on Tuesday.
-
A costly loss of production after rain collapses roof for trailer makers
Any day General Coach is not in production is a costly one according to President Roger Faulkner. The Hensall, Ont. company was shut down Thursday after heavy rain storms on Wednesday collapsed the roof in a rarely used building in the factory.
Winnipeg
-
Ground breaks on Manitoba's first residential school commemoration site
The Assiniboia Residential School Commemoration & Gathering Place is being built on the former site of that school, located at 621 Academy Road near the corner of Centennial Street.
-
-
'We want to start living': Manitoba couple selling their home to live in RV full-time
One Manitoba couple has decided to start living life on their own terms by selling their home and living full-time in an RV.
Kitchener
-
Three-step approach in the works to bring new hospital to Waterloo Region
Both hospitals in Kitchener are starting to show their age with St. Mary’s hospital nearly 100 years old and parts of Grand River Hospital over 50 years old.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
-
OPP asking for public help identifying person of interest in Fergus theft
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are leaning on the public for information on a person allegedly involved in a theft from a Fergus business.
Calgary
-
Beltline crash sends vehicle smashing through Calgary patio
Calgary police say no one was injured in a crash Thursday that sent a minivan careening into a Beltline pub.
-
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment Canada
A group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
-
Following COVID-19 payout to health chief, Alberta tightening bonus payment rules
The Alberta government is tightening the rules around employee bonuses in light of the six-figure payout to the chief medical officer of health during COVID-19.
Saskatoon
-
'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse took place, former students of Saskatoon school say
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
-
Prince Albert pedestrian killed in collision
Police in Prince Albert are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.
-
Sask. RCMP seek assistance on series of crimes across Western Canada
Saskatchewan RCMP crime analysts are seeking public assistance to identify two suspects from a series of incidents across Western Canada they believe to be linked.
Edmonton
-
Following COVID-19 payout to health chief, Alberta tightening bonus payment rules
The Alberta government is tightening the rules around employee bonuses in light of the six-figure payout to the chief medical officer of health during COVID-19.
-
High patient volumes, long weekend surge means Edmonton patients may be moved to hospital hallways: AHS
Edmonton hospital patients are being moved into hallways amid a "high demand for acute care services" over the long weekend, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.
-
Arrest made in connection to threat at Edmonton rec centre
A threat closed a southeast Edmonton rec centre Wednesday evening, according to Edmonton Police Service.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating after player kicked in face with skate during B.C. hockey game
Police are investigating disturbing video that shows a hockey player being kicked in the face with a skate during a recent game in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly in latest update
There were 410 COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals Thursday, an increase of nine from last week, but within the same general range the province has seen since mid-July.
-
Teen's attempted arrest caught on camera after alleged threats with a knife at Metrotown
A teen was arrested after threatening strangers with a knife at a Metro Vancouver mall earlier this week, local police say.
Regina
-
Indian Head to host grand opening of Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park
The Town of Indian Head is scheduled to open a new park in memory of an RCMP officer who was killed while on duty last summer.
-
12 impaired drivers caught during long weekend checkstops near Lumsden: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP caught 12 impaired drivers at checkstops over the long weekend.
-
Regina home prices rise as sales, listings dip in July
Regina home sales and listings dipped in July, while the residential benchmark price increased for the sixth month in a row.