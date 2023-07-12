Man stabbed with a machete, knife in Kingston, Ont. attack, police say
Two men are facing charges after a man was stabbed with a machete and a knife during an attack in Kingston, Ont., police say.
Officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Princess Street and Drayton Street in Kingston at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday.
Kingston police say the investigation determined the attack occurred at a residence on Smith Street.
"Two accused parties at this location had assaulted the victim, one with a machete and the other with a knife," police said in a statement.
"The victim had been able to flee from the residence after disarming one of the attackers."
The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening stab wounds to the neck and back.
Two men are facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.
