

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Gatineau Police are investigating an evening stabbing inside a bar.

A man in his 50’s was stabbed in the back during a fight at Le Forum sports lounge on Rue Jacques-Cartier around 9:30 last night.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say officers are trying to determine why the fight started.

The victim is co-operating with investigators.