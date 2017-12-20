Man stabbed in fight at Gatineau bar
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 2:23AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 20, 2017 2:24AM EST
Gatineau Police are investigating an evening stabbing inside a bar.
A man in his 50’s was stabbed in the back during a fight at Le Forum sports lounge on Rue Jacques-Cartier around 9:30 last night.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Police say officers are trying to determine why the fight started.
The victim is co-operating with investigators.