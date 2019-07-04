

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An adult male is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing in the ByWard Market.

Ottawa Police responded to a call for a stabbing at 230 Murray Street, near the Shepherds of Good Hope, around 4 a.m. The man was transported to hospital for treatment.

Murray Street was briefly closed between Dalhousie St and King Edward Avenue for the police investigation.

There is no word on suspects.