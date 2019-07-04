Man stabbed in ByWard Market
Ottawa Police investigating a stabbing in the area of Cumberland St. and Murray St. Thurs., July 4, 2019.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 5:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 6:53AM EDT
An adult male is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after an early morning stabbing in the ByWard Market.
Ottawa Police responded to a call for a stabbing at 230 Murray Street, near the Shepherds of Good Hope, around 4 a.m. The man was transported to hospital for treatment.
Murray Street was briefly closed between Dalhousie St and King Edward Avenue for the police investigation.
There is no word on suspects.