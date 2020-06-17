OTTAWA -- Two men were taken to hospital after a late night stabbing and fight in Centretown.

Ottawa Police responded to a report of a fight involving several people on Kent Street, between Cooper Street and MacLaren Street, around 9 p.m.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his late 20s was stabbed during the incident, and transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

A second man in his 40s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say in a statement "the involved parties are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. There is no risk to the general public."