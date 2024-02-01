Man smashes police cruiser window while under arrest in Picton, Ont.: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a man is facing mischief charges after smashing a police cruiser window in Picton, Ont.

Police responded to a call shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday reporting that a suspicious individual was approaching children near Church Street.

Police say when they arrived on scene and found that the man appeared to be intoxicated in a public place, they arrested him.

OPP adds that while he was inside the cruiser, he smashed the rear window. They did not specify how he did so.

Andrew Smith, 25, of Prince Edward County is charged with mischief and being intoxicated in a public place.

Smith was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on Feb. 28.