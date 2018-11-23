Man shot to death in parking lot in South Keys
A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of the South Keys Shopping Centre Friday night. It's Ottawa's 17th homicide of the year. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News, November 23, 2018)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 8:06PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 24, 2018 12:13AM EST
A man has died after being shot in the parking lot of the South Keys Shopping Centre.
Police say they were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. Friday night. The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died.
It's the city's 17th homicide of 2018.
It's not clear if there are any suspects. The north end of the shopping centre, including the parking lot, is closed as police investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime unit.