

CTV Ottawa





A man has died after being shot in the parking lot of the South Keys Shopping Centre.

Police say they were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. Friday night. The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died.

It's the city's 17th homicide of 2018.

It's not clear if there are any suspects. The north end of the shopping centre, including the parking lot, is closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime unit.