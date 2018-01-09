

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Major Crime unit of the Ottawa Police confirms its investigating the first homicide of 2018.

A man was shot to death in the area of Paul Anka Drive and McCarthy Road around 8:30 Tuesday night.

Major Crime investigating a homicide on Paul Anka Dr. Adult male victim was shot at approximately 8:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crime at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 10, 2018

Witnesses report hearing multiple shots, one saying he heard as many as 15.

No other details have been released about the victim. Police had mulitple areas cordoned off for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police's Major Crime unit.