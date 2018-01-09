The Major Crime unit of the Ottawa Police confirms its investigating the first homicide of 2018.

A man was shot to death in the area of Paul Anka Drive and McCarthy Road around 8:30 Tuesday night.

Witnesses report hearing multiple shots, one saying he heard as many as 15.

No other details have been released about the victim. Police had mulitple areas cordoned off for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police's Major Crime unit.