Man shot near LeBreton Flats

Ottawa paramedics say a man was shot Monday near LeBreton Flats.

Paramedics were called to the area of Albert and Booth streets at 5:20 p.m. They found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa police are on scene.

Witnesses in the area tell CTV News they heard several gunshots.

This follows a shooting in the ByWard Market on Friday that left several people injured and police hunting for a suspect and two shootings on Saturday.

