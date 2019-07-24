

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A man is in serious condition in hospital after an evening shooting in Hull.

Gatineau Police were called to a building on Laval St. around 8 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police say a suspect was arrested at the scene, and will be interviewed by investigators.

The search continues for other suspects, who fled the scene before police arrived. No other information about possible suspects was released.