Man shot in Greenboro, four suspects arrested
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 12:23AM EDT
Four suspects have been arrested after a man was shot in Greenboro Wednesday night.
Police say it happened near the intersection of Cellini Circle and Johnston Rd. The victim's condition isn't known.
Witnesses in the area report hearing four or five shots. Police have the area closed to traffic as they investigate.
