OTTAWA
    • Man shot in Centretown Monday afternoon

    A police vehicle sits outside the Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

    Ottawa paramedics say a man was taken to hospital after a shooting in Centretown in the middle of the afternoon Monday.

    Spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps tells CTV News Ottawa that paramedics were called to the area of Gilmour and Bank streets just before 1:30 p.m. An adult male was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, Deschamps said.

    Ottawa police are investigating, but have not issued any updates at this time.

    This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will provide updates as they become available.  

