Man shot dead overnight in west Ottawa
Published Monday, December 6, 2021 7:32AM EST Last Updated Monday, December 6, 2021 7:41AM EST
Ottawa police are investigating a homicide on Elmira Drive early Monday morning. (CTV Morning Live)
Ottawa police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's west end overnight.
Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Elmira Drive, which is between Iris Street and the Queensway.
One man is dead and a second man was injured, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police homicide unit.
More to come...