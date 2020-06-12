Advertisement
Man shot dead in Carlington
Published Friday, June 12, 2020 7:12AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police homicide unit is investigating after a man was found shot dead early Friday morning in the city's west end.
Police and paramedics were called to an apartment on Mayview Avenue in Carlington around 3:50 a.m. to investigate the shooting.
No further details about the victim have been released.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit.
This is a developing story. More to come...