A man was taken to hospital in serious condition following a Friday night stabbing on Rideau Street, police said.

The stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Rideau Street, near the Petro Canada gas station at Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said in a news release.

They added there is no threat to public safety, and they're asking witnesses to come forward.