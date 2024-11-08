Man seriously injured in collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Ottawa's south end

A cyclist is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist on Bank Street at Ledbury Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

An Ottawa Paramedic Service's spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live paramedics transported a man to hospital in serious but stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The northbound lanes of Bank Street were closed between Johnston Road and Kitchener Avenue for several hours while police investigated.