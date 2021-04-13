Advertisement
Man seriously injured after car rolls over, catches fire
Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021 10:09AM EDT
A man was taken to hospital after his vehicle rolled over and caught fire in the city's south end Tuesday. (Ottawa Fire Service)
OTTAWA -- A driver was seriously hurt when the car he was driving rolled over and caught fire in Ottawa's south end.
The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a.m. at Bank Street and Sale Barn Road, in Greely.
Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.
Bystanders had helped the man escape his burning vehicle, fire officials said.
Ottawa paramedics said the man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital suffering from back pain and a possible head injury, along with minor cuts to his hands.
He was in serious but stable condition.