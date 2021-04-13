OTTAWA -- A driver was seriously hurt when the car he was driving rolled over and caught fire in Ottawa's south end.

The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a.m. at Bank Street and Sale Barn Road, in Greely.

Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Bystanders had helped the man escape his burning vehicle, fire officials said.

Ottawa paramedics said the man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital suffering from back pain and a possible head injury, along with minor cuts to his hands.

He was in serious but stable condition.