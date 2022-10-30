Man serious injured in assault at Hull apartment, police said

Police in Gatineau, Que. say a 37-year-old man is in custody following a serious assault in a Hull apartment.

Emergency crews responded to a call for an assault at an apartment building on Rue Berri at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located the victim at the scene with serious injuries, and transported him to hospital for treatment.

Police say the severity of the injuries, the man's life is out of danger and he was released from hospital.

A suspect was arrested at a nearby apartment early Sunday morning.

Police say the 37-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

"A charge of attempted murder will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions," police said.

The investigation into the assault continues.