Man sentenced to prison following joint investigation by Ottawa police, CBSA

The Ottawa Police Service and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a man has been sentenced to prison following a joint investigation into immigration and citizenship fraud and sexual assault.

Authorities say the investigation began in 2016 and spanned several international borders.

Kwene Tombwe pleaded guilty in Ottawa on Oct. 15 to three counts of sexual assault, and one count each of sexual interference involving a minor, making a false statement in relation to a passport, misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and misrepresentation under the Citizenship Act.

"In 2017, Mr. Tombwe absconded from Canada when he became aware that the CBSA was investigating the authenticity of refugee claims made by the people he had been exploiting and abusing," police and the CBSA said in a joint statement.

"When he returned to Canada to seek medical attention in 2023, he was met and arrested by the CBSA and returned to Ottawa to face criminal proceedings."

Tombwe was sentenced to six years in prison for sexual assault, and one count for each of the four other charges, to be served concurrently. Officials say he was also ordered to pay $26,500 restitution to his victims.

"The Ottawa Police Service is committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure justice is served and the safety of our community is upheld," said Supt. Heather Lachine of the Ottawa Police Service's Criminal Investigations Directorate.

"This sentencing is a direct result of the tireless efforts and collaboration between the OPS and the CBSA, demonstrating our shared commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring that those who commit serious crimes are held accountable. We are proud of the joint efforts that have brought justice to the victims of these heinous acts."