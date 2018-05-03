KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing charges after sending text messages to a woman in which he allegedly threatened to sexually assault her.

Kingston, Ont., police say the messages were sent to the woman's work phone on Monday.

Investigators say the messages threatened sexual assault, included profanity, and mentioned the names of the woman's family.

They say the accused refused to open the door when officers arrived at his home on Tuesday but police were able to enter and make an arrest.

A 28-year-old Kingston man is charged with uttering threats, and harassment by threatening conduct.