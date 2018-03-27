

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a swarming that may have been motivated by race.

Police say two white men in their 20s approached a man over the weekend near Westgate mall.

The incident happened around 11:25 p.m. last Friday while the victim was waiting for a bus at Carling and Merivale.

The suspects asked the victim about his ethnicity and about cutting his beard and hair.

Police say the confrontation led to the suspects using racial slurs and one of the men pulling out a knife.

The victim ran to a nearby business that was closed at the time. He was then assaulted and dragged on the ground.

Police say the suspect's turban was removed and his phone and bus pass were stolen.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The men are described as:

White, approximately 5'10", clean shaven, short blonde/brown hair, last seen wearing an orange type sweatshirt, blue jeans, and runners.

White, approximately 5'6", clean shaven, last seen wearing blue track pants or PJ's.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.