

CTV Ottawa





A man’s body has yet to been recovered from a quarry after a landslide in west Quebec.

CTV News has confirmed the man is Daniel Dompierre of Bouchette Que.

Police have called in specialized engineers to draw up a recovery plan – but as of Monday afternoon the walls of the quarry have been deemed unsafe.

The quarry is located in Farellton Quebec- about 50 km outside Ottawa.

“We have to be careful to approach the excavator because there is a big risk of a landslide right now,” says André Levesque from MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

The excavator Dompierre was working in Thursday was crushed by at least one landslide; burying him alive in thirty-meters of sand and stones.

Police say he is dead but they can’t safely remove him yet.

The engineers specialize in avalanche missions. Their plan will need to be approved by the CNESST- Quebec's labour board.

Levesque says “The CNESST is going to give go ahead for us and for the workers who will work there. We cannot do any moves until the CNESST says yes or no.”

Police say it is early in the investigation.

More to come