OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed someone who stopped to help him out after he fell off his bike in Kanata.

The robbery happened on Sept. 20 near Teron and Beaverbrook Roads around 8 p.m., police said in a news release.

The suspect fell from his bike, and the alleged victim came over to help him.

The two were walking and talking together when the suspect suddenly pushed the alleged victim down an embankment, assaulted him and demanded his phone, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his late teens with dark hair and glasses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.