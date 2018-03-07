Man rescued from vehicle in Ottawa River
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 2:05AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 3:45AM EST
A man in his 70's was treated for hypothermia after being rescued from a vehicle in the Ottawa River.
A 911 caller on the Quebec side reported a vehicle went through the ice across from Constance Bay just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ottawa Fire says as crews made their way across the ice to the submerged vehicle, they discovered a person in the water.
The individual was brought back to shore to be assessed by Ottawa Paramedics.
In a tweet, paramedics said the treated for moderate to severe hypothermia, and was in serious but stable condition in hospital.