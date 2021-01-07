OTTAWA -- One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from a smoke filled apartment at a home in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home on Columbus Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

Ottawa fire said firefighters encountered smoke coming from a basement apartment inside the home.

Firefighters forced open the locked door to the apartment and encountered smoke and flamed inside," said a statement from Ottawa fire. "They searched the unit where they located one occupant and carried them outside to provide initial care."

Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a man in his 50s was treated for smoke inhalation, and transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.