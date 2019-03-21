

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after being rescued from the Rideau River.

Emergency crews responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man in the water near Strathcona Park Wednesday evening.

Ottawa Fire says the man was rescued shortly after crews arrived on scene.

He was treated for hypothermia, and transported to hospital.

The Ottawa Police Service is reminding people to be careful around lakes and rivers in the region. The recent mild temperatures means it’s not safe to venture out onto the ice.

Ottawa Police is offering safety advice to keep out of danger: