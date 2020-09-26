Advertisement
Man rescued after falling down rocky slope at Hog's Back Falls
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 1:02PM EDT
Ottawa Fire rope rescue technicians rescued a man who fell down a rocky slope at Hog's Back Falls. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OttFire)
OTTAWA -- A 65-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after falling down a rocky slope at Hog's Back Falls in Ottawa's south-end.
Emergency crews were called to Hog's Back Falls this morning after the man fell down the rocky slope along the Rideau River.
The Ottawa Fire Services rope rescue technicians were deployed to rescue the man.
Paramedics say the man was transported to hospital in stable condition with facial and extremity injuries.