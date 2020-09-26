OTTAWA -- A 65-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after falling down a rocky slope at Hog's Back Falls in Ottawa's south-end.

Emergency crews were called to Hog's Back Falls this morning after the man fell down the rocky slope along the Rideau River.

The Ottawa Fire Services rope rescue technicians were deployed to rescue the man.

Ottawa Fire Services rope rescue technicians have rescued a man who fell down a rocky slope at Hog’s Back Falls. Patient is now in the care of @OttawaParamedic. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/CBveMFxtWk — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) September 26, 2020

Paramedics say the man was transported to hospital in stable condition with facial and extremity injuries.