Man missing since April 2022 known to frequent Kingston, Brockville

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 57-year-old man.

Peter Lafirst has been missing since April 2022 and his family are concerned about his wellbeing, Kingston police said in a news release Tuesday.

He is known to frequent the Kingston and Brockville areas; however, his current whereabouts are unknown.

Lafirst is described as white, 5-foot-10 (178 cm), 160 lbs (72 kg), with a medium complexion, blue eyes and a slim build.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Detective Amanda Smith at 613-549-4660 ext. 6292 or via email at asmith@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.