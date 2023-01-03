Man missing since April 2022 known to frequent Kingston, Brockville

Peter Lafirst, 57, has been missing since April 2022, according to Kingston police. He is known to frequent Kingston and Brockville. (Kingston Police/handout) Peter Lafirst, 57, has been missing since April 2022, according to Kingston police. He is known to frequent Kingston and Brockville. (Kingston Police/handout)

