Man lying on road near Cornwall, Ont. killed after struck by commercial vehicle
A man lying on a road northwest of Cornwall died after being struck by a vehicle on Monday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the collision on County Road 12 in South Stormont Township, just before midnight. Police say the initial investigation found a man was laying on the road before being struck by a commercial vehicle.
The 40-year-old man from Cornwall, Ont. was confirmed dead at the scene.
No charges have been announced.
A collision Reconstructionist and the OPP's collision team are aiding in the investigation.
Anyone with information or relevant dashcam video is asked to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
You can also submit a tip online at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.
