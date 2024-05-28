OTTAWA
    • Man lying on road near Cornwall, Ont. killed after struck by commercial vehicle

    A man lying on a road northwest of Cornwall died after being struck by a vehicle on Monday evening.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the collision on County Road 12 in South Stormont Township, just before midnight. Police say the initial investigation found a man was laying on the road before being struck by a commercial vehicle.

    The 40-year-old man from Cornwall, Ont. was confirmed dead at the scene.

    No charges have been announced.

    A collision Reconstructionist and the OPP's collision team are aiding in the investigation.

    Anyone with information or relevant dashcam video is asked to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    You can also submit a tip online at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.

