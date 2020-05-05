KINGSTON -- Kingston police were forced to shut down the ramp to the Kingston General Hospital emergency department on Monday night, after they allege a man locked himself in a room in the triage area armed with a knife.

Police were called to the scene about 10:20pm. Eight officers attended, and no injuries were reported.

Incoming patients were redirected to the Stewart St. entrance of the hospital during that time for assessment.

Police say the scene was cleared around 1:30am Tuesday, without incident.

A 35-year-old Kingston man was apprehended. No charges are expected to be filed.