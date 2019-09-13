

CTV Ottawa





A man in his 60s was killed in a collision in Ottawa's west end Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Timm Drive. Paramedics say one man suffered "multisystem trauma" and was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Police later said the man had died.

Another adult was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police closed Timm Drive between Eagleson Road and Moodie Drive. Access to nearby Haanel Drive was also blocked at Robertson Road.