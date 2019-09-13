Man killed in west end crash
A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a west end crash Friday morning.
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 9:11AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 9:54AM EDT
A man in his 60s was killed in a collision in Ottawa's west end Friday morning.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Timm Drive. Paramedics say one man suffered "multisystem trauma" and was taken to hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Police later said the man had died.
Another adult was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police closed Timm Drive between Eagleson Road and Moodie Drive. Access to nearby Haanel Drive was also blocked at Robertson Road.