Man killed in Thurso, Que. workplace incident

A man was killed in a workplace incident in Thurso, Que. on Tuesday afternoon, provincial police say.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers were called to the scene of a business on Rue Galipeau shortly after 12 p.m. in the city located approximately 45 kilometres east of Gatineau.

An initial investigation found granite boards fell onto the man and hit him in the abdomen.

First responders were called to the scene to treat the victim.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The province's workplace safety commission and the Coroner have been notified.

SQ continues to investigate the incident.