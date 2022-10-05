Man killed in Orleans shooting Wednesday night

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in Orleans.

Police say one man is dead following the shooting in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Two other individuals suffered injuries in the shooting. Police described the injuries to one of the victims as serious.

Police said a "large police presence" was in the area following the shooting.

No other information was released Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

The @ottawapolice Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of a man at Tompkins Ave/Tenth Line Rd. Two other individuals were injured, one seriously. 1/3 — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) October 6, 2022