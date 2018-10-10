

CTV Ottawa





A man has died after a crash on Highway 401 near South Dundas Township Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened around 9:37 a.m. when a passenger vehicle entered the highway travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided with a westbound tractor trailer. The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

A section of westbound lanes on Highway 401 is closed between Upper Canada Road and County Round 31 for the investigation. Detours are in place.

