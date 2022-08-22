Man killed at Trail Road landfill died after fall, ministry says

A man killed at the city of Ottawa’s landfill on Saturday died after a fall, the province’s ministry of labour says.

The man’s employer, Nattiq Inc., said in a statement Monday that he was injured “during a routine delivery at a disposal site” in Ottawa shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“We have reached out to his family and have offered our support to help them in any means possible,” Nattiq’s statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this time of grief and as well to our fellow employees who are as well coping with the grief at the passing of one of our colleagues.”

In an update on Monday, the ministry of labour said “it was reported that a worker suffered a fall and then succumbed to their injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of this worker.”

A ministry of labour inspector attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Nattiq said it takes the health and safety of its employees seriously and will be cooperating with the ministry by any means possible.

“At this time and at the foremost of our thoughts is the support to his family and to our employee’s. We have offered grief counselling and support to those who wish for the support,” the company said.

Nattiq Inc. is an Indigenous-owned firm that offers office relocation and management consulting services.

The company was founded in 2002 and is based on Chatelain Avenue in Ottawa’s Carlington neighbourhood.

On Sunday, the city of Ottawa issued a memo saying the ministry of labour was investigating after a customer died in an incident at the Trail Road landfill on Saturday.

"The Public Works Department sends its condolences to family, friends, and loved ones of the customer fatally injured in the incident," Alain Levesque, the acting general manager of public works, said.

"The Department has also provided supports to landfill staff onsite at the time."