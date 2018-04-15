

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say they're investigating a shooting Saturday night at Southgate Plaza.

They say one man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting around 11:30 p.m.

Police officers say the case doesn't fall under the mandate of the Guns and Gangs unit, and will instead be investigated as an East Division general investigation.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

The incident marks the 29th shooting in the capital so far this year.