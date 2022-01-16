Advertisement
Man injured in shooting in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood
Published Sunday, January 16, 2022 1:26PM EST
A man is being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds after a late night shooting in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood.
Ottawa Police say the Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating after a man was shot in the 300 block of Queen Mary Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
No other information was released.