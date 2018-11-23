Man injured in shooting at South Keys
Police say a man was shot in the parking lot of the South Keys Shopping Centre Friday night. He was taken to hospital, but his condition isn't known. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News, November 23, 2018)
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 8:06PM EST
A man was taken to hospital after being shot in the parking lot of the South Keys Shopping Centre.
Police say they were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. Friday night. The man's condition isn't clear.
The north end of the shopping centre, including the parking lot, is closed as police investigate.
More to come...