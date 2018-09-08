

CTV Ottawa





One man is in hospital following an early Saturday morning stabbing in Vanier.

Police say the stabbing happened around 4:20 Saturday morning on Granville Street, in Vanier. A man was found suffereing from serious injuries and taken to hospital, police said. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say the suspect fled in a vehicle and was arrested near Lafontaine Street after a short pursuit. Charges are pending.