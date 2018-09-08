Man injured in Saturday morning stabbing
One man is in hospital following an early Saturday morning stabbing in Vanier.
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 11:05AM EDT
Police say the stabbing happened around 4:20 Saturday morning on Granville Street, in Vanier. A man was found suffereing from serious injuries and taken to hospital, police said. The injuries were not life-threatening.
Police say the suspect fled in a vehicle and was arrested near Lafontaine Street after a short pursuit. Charges are pending.